Man charged after admitting to hit-and-run involving pedestrians

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was arrested after he admittedly struck two people while exiting the interstate and drove away late Friday night.

According to an arrest report, Metro Nashville police officers were called to the Fesslers Lane exit ramp off I-40 for reports of two people getting hit by a vehicle. They arrived to find one man and one woman suffering from injuries to their lower extremities. The report states the man was bleeding, and the woman was screaming.

Both of them were transported to the Vanderbilt Medical Center for treatment.

Witnesses told the officers they observed a black SUV dragging debris underneath it as it fled the scene, according to the report. Tire marks and debris could be seen on the roadway, and officers followed the marks until more debris, belonging to the victims, was found on the road.

The report said dispatch received a call roughly 30 minutes later from someone stating that he believed he had “hit something” while driving earlier. Officers found the caller, 27-year-old Logan Kronk, at a Mapco station on Lebanon Pike, just under two miles from where the pedestrians were hit.

Kronk was found sitting outside his parked black Ford Expedition in the gas station lot.

Kronk proceeded to tell officers several different versions of what happened. First, he said he may have hit someone while exiting I-40 but could not stop because a bottle was stuck under the brake pedal. He then said he could not stop because a car was chasing him. Next, he blamed dispatch for not returning to the scene because they told him to stay where he was at the Mapco, according to the arrest affidavit.

Kronk was arrested and charged with knowingly leaving the scene of a crash involving injuries. He remains in jail on multiple failure-to-appear warrants.

