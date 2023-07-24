‘He meant the world to me:’ Nashville mother expresses heartbreak after her son was shot, killed

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -A 21-year-old is dead after his friend allegedly shot him while playing with a gun, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

The victim’s mother, Gregoria Lopez Rodriguez, said she lost her son in what felt like an instant.

“I went to go wash laundry, and my kids ended up coming back to the house, getting my car and they left,” Rodriguez said. “The next thing I knew, I hadn’t heard from them until one in the morning.”

Police later called Rodriguez to let her know of her son’s passing.

“He meant the world to me,” Rodriguez said. She said police told her her son had been shot in the back.

Police said Cruz got out of the car and ran off after the gun went off. Rodriguez said her nephew jumped into action and rushed Lopez to an Exxon gas station to call for help, but it was too late.

Rodriguez said she wants to warn mothers that anything can happen.

The family is now planning Yoel’s funeral.

