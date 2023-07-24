‘He meant the world to me:’ Nashville mother expresses heartbreak after her son was shot, killed

His cousin rushed him to a nearby gas station to get help, but it was too late.
Police said the 18-year-old was playing with a pistol when it went off, striking the victim.
By Sharon Danquah
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -A 21-year-old is dead after his friend allegedly shot him while playing with a gun, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

The victim’s mother, Gregoria Lopez Rodriguez, said she lost her son in what felt like an instant.

“I went to go wash laundry, and my kids ended up coming back to the house, getting my car and they left,” Rodriguez said. “The next thing I knew, I hadn’t heard from them until one in the morning.”

Police later called Rodriguez to let her know of her son’s passing.

“He meant the world to me,” Rodriguez said. She said police told her her son had been shot in the back.

Police said Cruz got out of the car and ran off after the gun went off. Rodriguez said her nephew jumped into action and rushed Lopez to an Exxon gas station to call for help, but it was too late.

Rodriguez said she wants to warn mothers that anything can happen.

The family is now planning Yoel’s funeral.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers are looking for the shooter and the scene where the shooting happened.
Teen playing with gun shoots, kills man inside car, police say
A contractor who has filed for bankruptcy is now being investigated by the TBI for possible...
Contractor could face criminal charges for unfinished work
Police say a 2-year-old boy from Connecticut is not expected to survive after he fell out of a...
2-year-old not expected to survive after fall from third-floor window, police say
Murfreesboro Police
‘Serious injury’ crash between pickup, motorcycle shuts down road in Murfreesboro
Man facing child sex crimes in Hendersonville, police say
Former executive director of Full Count Ministries facing child sex crimes charges

Latest News

Police: Teen playing with gun shoots friend
Tax holiday for back-to-school supplies this weekend
Community reacts to coach charged with sex crimes
15-year-old shot several times in Clarksville