Governor Lee announces tax holiday on back-to-school items

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Gov. Bill Lee is making back-to-school shopping a little easier for Tennesseans this week.

According to a release from Governor Lee’s office, the state and local sales tax on clothing, school supplies, and computers will be suspended from midnight this Friday, July 28, through Sunday, July 30. The traditional tax holiday is expected to save Tennesseans up to 9.75% on their back-to-school items.

“Tennessee’s commitment to strong fiscal stewardship has allowed our state to cut taxes and put dollars back in the pockets of hardworking Tennesseans,” Gov. Lee said. “I encourage every Tennessee family to take advantage of back-to-school savings this weekend and thank the General Assembly for partnering to provide direct financial relief for taxpayers.”

For more information on what items qualify as tax-free this weekend, all the details are available here.

