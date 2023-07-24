First Alert Forecast: A very hot week across the Mid State

Highs will remain in the 90s for the foreseeable future.
Highs will be in the low to middle 90s across the Mid State each day this week.
By Cruz Medina
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A dome of heat will build over the Mid State this week bringing high temperatures to the area.

Today is the start of a very hot stretch of weather. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Partly cloudy skies can be expected for most, but folks west of I-65 and North of I-40 could see some thundershowers by late afternoon and early evening. Gusty winds are also possible.

A few isolated showers are possible tomorrow, but the rain chance is only 20% for an area like Nashville. Otherwise, temperatures will rise into the lower and middle 90s.

MID-WEEK INTENSE HEAT

Wednesday through Friday are days where widespread middle 90s are possible as a huge dome of heat sets up shop across the Mid State. The humidity also increases putting heat index values in the 100s. This heat could rival the hottest stretch we’ve seen so far this year. Make sure you’re staying cool and hydrated this week.

The hottest stretch of the summer so far was from June 30 - July 7.
The hottest stretch of the summer so far was from June 30 - July 7.(WSMV)

THE WEEKEND

The weekend will feature partly to mostly sunny skies and a chance of a passing shower, but most will stay dry. Highs will stay in the low to middle 90s.

