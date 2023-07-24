First Alert Forecast: Heating up this week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Summer’s heat returns in a big way. A dome of heat will build over the Mid State this week bringing high temperatures into the 90s across the area.

Highs will be in the low to middle 90s across the Mid State each day this week. (WSMV)

THROUGH TOMORROW:

Folks west of I-65 and North of I-40 could see some thundershowers by late afternoon and early evening. Gusty winds are also possible. Otherwise For most areas it will be mostly clear and calm overnight. The low will near 70.

A few isolated showers are possible tomorrow, but the rain chance is only 20% for an area like Nashville. Otherwise, temperatures will rise into the lower and middle 90s.

MID-WEEK INTENSE HEAT:

Wednesday through Friday are days where widespread middle 90s are possible as a huge dome of heat sets up shop across the Mid State. The humidity also increases putting heat index values in the 100s. seen

THE WEEKEND:

The weekend will feature partly to mostly sunny skies and a chance of a passing shower, but most will stay dry. Highs will stay in the low to middle 90s.

