First Alert Forecast: Heat and humidity return this week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Heat and humidity are set to return to the Mid State this week with highs climbing their way back into the 90s and heat index values back into the triple digits.

EARLY WEEK

We’ll start off slow with highs around 90 today with a mix of clouds and sunshine this afternoon. Watch for a passing shower or thunderstorm this afternoon, but most of the area should stay dry. Tonight, we’ll drop down in the upper 60s to near 70 by tomorrow morning.

Another stray shower or storm will be in the cards for tomorrow, but many of us stay dry once again for the day. Highs tomorrow top off in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

MID-WEEK

Wednesday and Thursday we’ll see temperatures push back in the mid-90s and we’ll have some decent humidity as well. Heat index values on both days will be near if not into the triple digits under a good deal of sunshine.

LATE WEEK & WEEKEND

Temperatures stay in the mid-90s Friday through Sunday with heat index values still pushing into the triple digits in the afternoon. A shower cannot be ruled out for the weekend, but we’ll see plenty of dry time!

Download the WSMV 4 First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android. Our team of meteorologists will send alerts to your phone about conditions headed your way. They also share custom videos about the weather where you live.

Have weather pictures or videos? Share them here.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.