Ed Sheeran breaks Taylor Swift’s attendance record at Nissan Stadium

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Nissan Stadium has a new attendance record, broken over the weekend by singer Ed Sheeran and his fans.

Sheeran had 73,874 fans attend his concert on Saturday night, breaking the previous record set by Taylor Swift during her Eras Tour concerts, according to Nissan Stadium representatives. Sheeran beat out Swift’s previous record — 70,698 — by more than 3,000 fans during his worldwide “Mathematics” tour stop in Music City.

After his performance at Nissan Stadium, Sheeran made his way to Santa’s Pub near Geodis Park, where fans got a special karaoke performance. The singer performed the Backstreet Boys’ hit song “I Want It That Way” for a small crowd while celebrating breaking the attendance record, he said in an Instagram post.

Sheeran also played an acoustic concert for a sold-out Ryman Auditorium crowd on Friday.

