Ed Sheeran breaks Taylor Swift’s attendance record at Nissan Stadium

The singer celebrated the record with a performance at Santa’s Pub near Geodis Park.
The singer celebrated the record with a performance at Santa’s Pub in South Nashville.
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 2:04 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Nissan Stadium has a new attendance record, broken over the weekend by singer Ed Sheeran and his fans.

Sheeran had 73,874 fans attend his concert on Saturday night, breaking the previous record set by Taylor Swift during her Eras Tour concerts, according to Nissan Stadium representatives. Sheeran beat out Swift’s previous record — 70,698 — by more than 3,000 fans during his worldwide “Mathematics” tour stop in Music City.

After his performance at Nissan Stadium, Sheeran made his way to Santa’s Pub near Geodis Park, where fans got a special karaoke performance. The singer performed the Backstreet Boys’ hit song “I Want It That Way” for a small crowd while celebrating breaking the attendance record, he said in an Instagram post.

Sheeran also played an acoustic concert for a sold-out Ryman Auditorium crowd on Friday.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A contractor who has filed for bankruptcy is now being investigated by the TBI for possible...
Contractor could face criminal charges for unfinished work
Police say a 2-year-old boy from Connecticut is not expected to survive after he fell out of a...
2-year-old not expected to survive after fall from third-floor window, police say
Officers are looking for the shooter and the scene where the shooting happened.
Teen playing with gun shoots, kills man inside car, police say
Murfreesboro Police
‘Serious injury’ crash between pickup, motorcycle shuts down road in Murfreesboro
Man facing child sex crimes in Hendersonville, police say
Former executive director of Full Count Ministries facing child sex crimes charges

Latest News

wsmv first alert forecast
First Alert Forecast: A very hot week across the Mid State
Jaime Christine Major
POLICE: Burger King assistant manager arrested after serving fries from trash to customers
wsmv man arrested after police chase
Man arrested, investigated after police chase
Ed Sheeran concert breaks Nissan Stadium attendance record
wsmv throwback uniforms
Titans unveil throwback uniforms