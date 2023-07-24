Desperate father breaks windshield to rescue his infant trapped inside locked car

A father breaks the windshield of his own car after accidentally locking his baby inside. (SOURCE: CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
(CNN) – A dramatic rescue was captured on video and has gone viral on TikTok.

In the video, a father can be seen desperately breaking the windshield of his car in a grocery store’s parking lot in Harlingen, Texas on Wednesday.

He had accidentally locked his keys inside with his infant also trapped in the car.

With temperatures that would top 100 degrees later in the day, the mother and father were fighting against time to rescue their child.

Shortly after the father broke the glass, the child’s mother climbed inside and handed him the baby.

First responders arrived after the infant was freed. They determined the baby was unharmed.

No charges were filed against the parents.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

