Clarksville teen life-flighted to Nashville hospital after being shot several times

Shortly after the shooting, police said another teen walked into a local hospital with a gunshot wound to their hand.
Clarksville Police Department
By Danica Sauter
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 7:22 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 15-year-old was life-flighted to Nashville after being shot several times in Clarksville, according to police.

The Clarksville Police Department said the shooting happened around 5 p.m. on Sunday near Eagles Bluff Drive.

Around 5:18 p.m., a 17-year-old walked into a local hospital with a gunshot wound to their hand, according to police.

Police said they do not know if the two incidents are connected but are investigating.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Clarksville Montgomery Crime Stoppers Tipsline at 931-645-8477.

