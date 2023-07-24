Clarksville teen air-lifted to Nashville hospital with multiple gunshot wounds

Shortly after the shooting, police said another teen walked into a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the hand.
Clarksville Police are investigating two shootings that may be related.
By Danica Sauter
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 7:22 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 15-year-old had to be flown to Nashville after being shot several times in Clarksville, according to police.

The Clarksville Police Department said the shooting happened around 5 p.m. on Sunday near Eagles Bluff Drive.

Around 5:15 p.m., a 17-year-old walked into a local hospital with a gunshot wound to their hand, according to police.

Police said they do not know if the two incidents are connected but are investigating.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Clarksville Montgomery Crime Stoppers Tipsline at 931-645-8477.

