Bodycam video: Officers shot suspect as he fatally shot a woman, Lebanon Police reveal

WARNING: Video contains graphic content, viewer discretion is advised.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Lebanon Police have released the bodycam video of an officer-involved shooting on Friday, July 21, where a man was shot by officers as he fatally shot a woman.

Police say officers were called to a neighborhood about a dispute between neighbors on Beard Avenue.

As officers arrived at the Heads Home Housing neighborhood, they found a man in the front yard and he refused to obey the officer’s commands and began moving toward the victim, LPD said.

Police say he pulled out a gun and began shooting at the woman and officers returned fire. The suspect was airlifted to a Nashville hospital and the woman was killed.

No officers were hurt in this shooting. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation will continue to investigate this shooting.

(2/2) As we stated earlier, more information would be released as the investigation continues. Please take note that the included video is suggested for mature audiences. — Lebanon Police Dept (@LebanonPD) July 24, 2023

