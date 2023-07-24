68-year-old woman survives rollover crash in Millersville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 68-year-old woman sustained only minor injuries after being involved in a rollover crash Sunday morning, Smokey Barn News reports.

Just before 11 a.m., the woman crashed her vehicle on Highway 31 at Bethel Road. Officials told SBN the woman escaped the car on her own and was transported to Skyline Medical Center, where she was treated for her minimal injuries.

Her car will likely be considered a total loss, according to SBN. The cause of the crash has not been released.

