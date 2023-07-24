68-year-old woman survives rollover crash in Millersville

The car will likely be totaled, but the woman escaped, for the most part, unscathed.
Woman escaped rollover crash on her own.
Woman escaped rollover crash on her own.(Katie Rhinehart)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 68-year-old woman sustained only minor injuries after being involved in a rollover crash Sunday morning, Smokey Barn News reports.

Just before 11 a.m., the woman crashed her vehicle on Highway 31 at Bethel Road. Officials told SBN the woman escaped the car on her own and was transported to Skyline Medical Center, where she was treated for her minimal injuries.

Her car will likely be considered a total loss, according to SBN. The cause of the crash has not been released.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

