Two-vehicle crash shuts down roadway in Lebanon

Police said there are reported injuries.
072223 Lebanon crash
072223 Lebanon crash(WSMV)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Lebanon Police Department is on the scene of a crash with injuries between two vehicles.

The crash happened around 9 p.m. near South Hartmann Drive at Maddox Simson Parkway.

Police said all lanes are closed at this time. The extent of the injuries has not been reported as of this writing.

This story is developing.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating an incident at the Kroger in Germantown.
Investigation underway after man opens fire in Nashville Kroger parking lot
Williamson County Sheriff's Office responds to a road rage incident near I-840.
Road rage shooting investigation underway in Williamson County
Man facing child sex crimes in Hendersonville, police say
Former executive director of Full Count Ministries facing child sex crimes charges
Michelle Inman
Woman identified in cold case nearly 4 decades later, TBI searching for suspect(s)
A Lebanon couple lost their engagement ring while at the hospital.
Lebanon family deals with losing twin son, engagement ring

Latest News

MPD: 1 dead, 4 injured after shooting on Meadows Lane
MPD: 1 juvenile in critical condition, 1 dead, and 3 more injured after shooting on Meadows Lane
Unleashed Fundraiser featured pups
Nashville Humane Association to host 13th annual Unleashed fundraiser
Big warm up next week
First Alert Forecast: More sunshine for the second half of the weekend
A police car.
Smithville man charged with 2nd-degree murder in connection to fatal shooting