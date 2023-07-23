Shelbyville community mourns loss of 12-year-old at vigil

The 12-year-old’s younger brother, who the mother also allegedly attempted to strange, is out of the hospital and in a foster home.
By Danica Sauter
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 11:05 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Shelbyville community honored Esteban Sylvester Saturday night, the 12-year-old boy who was allegedly strangled to death by his own mother.

Several gathered around the apartment building where Esteban died. Neighbors shed tears and talked about their frustration, sadness and ongoing shock. Many said they still can’t believe how Esteban’s mother, Patricia, could do something like that to her own son.

At the vigil, the community released balloons and lit candles to not only honor Esteban, but to help their own children say goodbye to a friend.

“He said, ‘It’s Esteban,’ and I’m like, ‘No, it can’t be,’” said Lansana Young, a woman who helped organized the vigil. “When I found out that it was, I just broke down crying because as mothers and parents, we’re supposed to be there to protect them, not harm them.”

Esteban’s family said his 4-year-old brother, Rafael, who the mother allegedly also tried to strangle, is out of the hospital as of Saturday night. He now lives in a foster home.

