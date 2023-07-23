Nashville drug investigation underway for man in custody

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police are investigating a man’s connection to drug distribution in Nashville after his arrest on Saturday.

William Massey, 27, caught officers’ attention as he drove in the area of West Trinity Lane with illegally tinted windows, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department. Police said he began driving recklessly and was pulled over briefly before speeding away.

Massey crashed his vehicle into a parked car on Jones Avenue and fled on foot into nearby woods. Police searched the empty car and discovered three baggies of fentanyl-laced cocaine, nearly $5,000 in cash and several open beer cans.

The Canine Unit assisted officers in locating Massey, who was taken into custody. An additional $3,136 and a digital scale were later found in Massey’s possession.

When Massey heard officers talking about an empty pistol holster found in the vehicle, he said, “If I would’ve had a gun, I would have shot it out with police,” according to MNPD.

Massey was charged with possession of cocaine and fentanyl for resale, leaving the scene of a crash, DUI, felony evading arrest, window tint violation and speeding. He remains in custody on an $80,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.