Man injured in officer-involved shooting in Blount County

SEYMOUR, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person was injured in an officer-involved shooting in Blount County on Saturday morning, according to a release from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

A preliminary investigation revealed that at around 11:00 a.m., someone called 911 for help in the 2600 block of Old Chilhowee Road in Seymour.

Blount County Sheriff’s Office officials said that a man was on his way to a home to confront a person living inside. They also said that he was threatening “suicide by cop.”

When he got inside the house, he barricaded himself inside with a gun. BCSO officials said the other people inside the house were not injured and were allowed to leave.

When deputies arrived, they spoke with the suspect who refused to come out.

Blount County SWAT personnel also responded to the incident and started negotiations.

The SWAT team was then able to get inside the house. TBI officials said for reasons still unknown, a member of the SWAT team shot and hit the person inside the house.

The suspect, identified as Joshua Allen Hutton, 38, was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center. Hutton was later released into BCSO custody.

Hutton will be served three outstanding felony warrants, including domestic violence with aggravated assault, aggravated assault and resisting arrest. He faces additional felony charges from the shooting, according to BCSO.

Hutton is being held on $135,000 bond for the new charges but without bond on the previous charges.

No one else, including officers, was injured during the incident.

TBI officials said the incident is still under investigation. BCSO officials said the deputy who was involved is on paid administrative leave pending the results of TBI’s investigation.

