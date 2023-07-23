First Alert Forecast: Heat returns next week

Temperatures climb back into the 90s.
Big warm up next week
Big warm up next week(WSMV)
By Melanie Layden
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 7:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Another beautiful day to round out the weekend before more heat returns next week.

Download the WSMV 4 First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android. Our team of meteorologists will send alerts to your phone about conditions headed your way. They also share custom videos about the weather where you live.

Plenty of sunshine again today with highs in the mid to upper 80s. We’ll get to enjoy one more day of lower humidity before the 90s make a return.

The heat returns next week along with a slight increase in humidity. Temperatures will climb back into the low 90s on Monday. It will get a littler warmer as the week goes on. We’re back to the mid-90s by the middle to end of the week.

It should stay sunny to partly cloudy all next week. We cannot rule out a stray shower by the middle of the week with the daytime heating, but no significant rain is expected.

Have weather pictures or videos? Share them here.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Lebanon couple lost their engagement ring while at the hospital.
Lebanon family deals with losing twin son, engagement ring
A contractor who has filed for bankruptcy is now being investigated by the TBI for possible...
Contractor could face criminal charges for unfinished work
Man facing child sex crimes in Hendersonville, police say
Former executive director of Full Count Ministries facing child sex crimes charges
Tennessee woman warns others after death threats, losing $100K to man she met on fitness app
Reconstruction Project Uncovers Piece Of The Past
Unusual discovery found inside Belmont column

Latest News

Big warm up next week
First Alert Forecast: More sunshine for the second half of the weekend
Saturday evening weather update
Saturday evening weather update
wsmv first alert forecast
Saturday morning First Alert forecast
wsmv first alert forecast
First Alert Forecast: Nice and sunny all weekend