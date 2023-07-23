First Alert Forecast: Heat returns next week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Another beautiful day to round out the weekend before more heat returns next week.

Plenty of sunshine again today with highs in the mid to upper 80s. We’ll get to enjoy one more day of lower humidity before the 90s make a return.

The heat returns next week along with a slight increase in humidity. Temperatures will climb back into the low 90s on Monday. It will get a littler warmer as the week goes on. We’re back to the mid-90s by the middle to end of the week.

It should stay sunny to partly cloudy all next week. We cannot rule out a stray shower by the middle of the week with the daytime heating, but no significant rain is expected.

