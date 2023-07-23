First Alert Forecast: Heat & Humidity Build In Again

Highs will be in the 90s all week
By Cruz Medina
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - After a pleasant weekend, one of the hottest weeks of the summer is in the forecast

Overnight, temperatures will fall into the 60s. A mainly clear sky can be expected which allows us to start tomorrow with sunny skies.

The first half of your Monday will feature plenty of sunshine! The afternoon will be partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms. Highs will range from the upper 80s to the lower 90s. It will only get hotter from there.

After a pleasant weekend with temps in the 80s, 90 degree temps are back.
After a pleasant weekend with temps in the 80s, 90 degree temps are back.(WSMV)

Tuesday will be partly cloudy with highs in the lower 90s. A stray shower or storms cannot be ruled out. Humidity starts to rise through the middle of the week.

Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday will be hot with highs in the middle 90s for areas like Nashville. That heat will hold into the next weekend.

A stray shower cannot be ruled out on Saturday, otherwise, it will be another hot day with his in the middle 90s. Sunday is similar temperature wise, but a slightly better chance of rain is expected. Check back for updates throughout the week!

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Lebanon couple lost their engagement ring while at the hospital.
Lebanon family deals with losing twin son, engagement ring
A contractor who has filed for bankruptcy is now being investigated by the TBI for possible...
Contractor could face criminal charges for unfinished work
Man facing child sex crimes in Hendersonville, police say
Former executive director of Full Count Ministries facing child sex crimes charges
Reconstruction Project Uncovers Piece Of The Past
Unusual discovery found inside Belmont column
Tennessee woman warns others after death threats, losing $100K to man she met on fitness app

Latest News

The suspect, identified as Joshua Allen Hutton, 38, was transported to the University of...
Man injured, arrested in officer-involved shooting in Blount County
Metro Police investigate a crime scene.
Nashville drug investigation underway for man in custody
Police say a 2-year-old boy from Connecticut is not expected to survive after he fell out of a...
2-year-old not expected to survive after fall from third-floor window, police say
'Dinner with your dog' at Nashville Humane