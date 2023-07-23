First Alert Forecast: Heat & Humidity Build In Again

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - After a pleasant weekend, one of the hottest weeks of the summer is in the forecast

Overnight, temperatures will fall into the 60s. A mainly clear sky can be expected which allows us to start tomorrow with sunny skies.

The first half of your Monday will feature plenty of sunshine! The afternoon will be partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms. Highs will range from the upper 80s to the lower 90s. It will only get hotter from there.

After a pleasant weekend with temps in the 80s, 90 degree temps are back. (WSMV)

Tuesday will be partly cloudy with highs in the lower 90s. A stray shower or storms cannot be ruled out. Humidity starts to rise through the middle of the week.

Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday will be hot with highs in the middle 90s for areas like Nashville. That heat will hold into the next weekend.

A stray shower cannot be ruled out on Saturday, otherwise, it will be another hot day with his in the middle 90s. Sunday is similar temperature wise, but a slightly better chance of rain is expected. Check back for updates throughout the week!

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.