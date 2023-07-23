Clarksville Police searching for runaway teen last seen a month ago

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Clarksville Police Department is looking for a teen after she ran away from home almost a month ago.

Police said 14-year-old Emya Woods was last seen leaving her home in Clarksville at 12:21 a.m. on June 24. She was wearing a brown crop top with gray shorts.

Police believe she is in the Caldwell Lane area going by a different name, Mya Richards.

Woods is 5′0″ tall, weighs about 105 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who knows where Woods may be is asked to contact the Clarksville Police Department at (931) 648-0656.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.