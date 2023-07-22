Vigil held for woman shot by boyfriend at East Nashville apartment

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Family and teammates gathered on Friday to mourn the loss of Latoria Mitchell.

Police said Mitchell’s boyfriend, identified as Lewis Thomas, shot her outside her East Nashville apartment on July 14. They had reportedly been arguing all night.

Mitchell was a professional football player for the Tennessee Trojans.

Her teammates attended a vigil on Friday at Hadley Park wearing their jerseys.

Players said Mitchell leaves behind a young son.

“There was not a day that she came to the Trojans and didn’t mention Junior or Looneyman or Lyric,” Tessa Ortiz-Marsh, co-owner of the Trojans, said. “Everything she did, she did for him.”

Police charged Thomas with criminal homicide. Police said they found him walking about a mile away from the apartment.

