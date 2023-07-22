TBI investigating shooting involving Lebanon Police officer

LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has been asked to investigate an officer-involved shooting on Friday evening involving a Lebanon Police officer.

The shooting occurred on Beard Avenue off East Baddour Parkway. Lebanon Police said no officers were injured during the altercation.

The TBI has been notified to investigate the shooting.

WSMV4 has a crew heading to the scene for updates.

