TBI investigating shooting involving Lebanon Police officer

Lebanon Police said no officers were injured in the altercation on Beard Avenue.
Lebanon Police, TN
Lebanon Police, TN(LPD)
By Chuck Morris
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 9:54 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has been asked to investigate an officer-involved shooting on Friday evening involving a Lebanon Police officer.

The shooting occurred on Beard Avenue off East Baddour Parkway. Lebanon Police said no officers were injured during the altercation.

The TBI has been notified to investigate the shooting.

WSMV4 has a crew heading to the scene for updates.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Billion dollar Powerball drawing
Tennessee lottery player just misses winning $1 billion Powerball jackpot
Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell
Police unable to verify parts of Carlee Russell’s account from her disappearance
Preview: Over 60 retail, restaurant brands to open at Tanger Nashville this fall
Here’s a look at what Nashvillians can expect at Tanger Nashville set to open this fall
WSMV forecast
First Alert Weather Day: Strong storms cause wind damage and flooding
Williamson County Sheriff's Office responds to a road rage incident near I-840.
Road rage shooting investigation underway in Williamson County

Latest News

Construction company owner now under investigation
Genesis Garcia, age 21
Family of woman killed by teen in Nashville speaks
Storms topple trees across the Midstate
Tennessee woman warns others after death threats, losing $100K to man she met on fitness app