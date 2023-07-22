Smithville man charged with 2nd-degree murder in connection to fatal shooting

TBI agents helped the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office investigate a shooting at a home in the 100 block of Kings Court Circle in Smithville.
A police car.
A police car.(WSAW)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SMITHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Smithville man was arrested and charged in connection to a fatal shooting, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI).

TBI agents helped the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office investigate a shooting at a home in the 100 block of Kings Court Circle in Smithville. Thomas D. Thomason, 56, died from gunshot wounds, according to TBI.

Officials said they believe Jarrett L. Manning, 39, was responsible for Thomason’s death.

On Saturday morning, Manning was arrested and booked into the DeKalb County Jail on a charge of second-degree murder on a $500,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Williamson County Sheriff's Office responds to a road rage incident near I-840.
Road rage shooting investigation underway in Williamson County
Police are investigating an incident at the Kroger in Germantown.
Investigation underway after man opens fire in Nashville Kroger parking lot
Man facing child sex crimes in Hendersonville, police say
Former executive director of Full Count Ministries facing child sex crimes charges
Michelle Inman
Woman identified in cold case nearly 4 decades later, TBI searching for suspect(s)
Billion dollar Powerball drawing
Tennessee lottery player just misses winning $1 billion Powerball jackpot

Latest News

Unleashed Fundraiser featured pups
Nashville Humane Association to host 13th annual Unleashed fundraiser
Big warm up next week
First Alert Forecast: More sunshine for the second half of the weekend
NES to replace street lightbulbs with LED's
Aerial shot of APSU's campus.
Freshman football player at Austin Peay dies in rollover crash