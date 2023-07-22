Smithville man charged with 2nd-degree murder in connection to fatal shooting

SMITHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Smithville man was arrested and charged in connection to a fatal shooting, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI).

TBI agents helped the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office investigate a shooting at a home in the 100 block of Kings Court Circle in Smithville. Thomas D. Thomason, 56, died from gunshot wounds, according to TBI.

Officials said they believe Jarrett L. Manning, 39, was responsible for Thomason’s death.

On Saturday morning, Manning was arrested and booked into the DeKalb County Jail on a charge of second-degree murder on a $500,000 bond.

