Nashville Humane Association to host 13th annual Unleashed fundraiser

According to NHA, Unleashed is one of their biggest fundraisers.
Unleashed Fundraiser featured pups
Unleashed Fundraiser featured pups(WSMV)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - WSMV 4′s First Alert Chief Meteorologist Lisa Spencer will be joining the Nashville Humane Association’s (NHA) 13th Annual Unleashed: Dinner with your Dog.

According to NHA, Unleashed is one of their biggest fundraisers.

The fundraiser will be at 6 p.m. on Saturday, July 22 at the Loews Vanderbilt Hotel in midtown.

“We are so excited that it’s once again time to celebrate our Unleashed event ‚” said Laura Chavarria, Executive Director NHA. “The theme this year is MVP, and we are all looking forward to seeing all of the Most Valuable Pups on the runway with many local celebrity walkers, plus in the ballroom tail wagging the evening away with the other special MVP’s attending and supporting: Their Most Valuable Parents.”

At the event, there will be drinks, dinner and dessert. The event will also have a shelter pet runway show and live/silent auctions. Event attendees will also be able to take their own dog.

“This event was created as a unique fundraiser where attendees could not only support NHA, celebrate shelter pets, but share in the experience with their own pets. It is truly an event unlike any other,” said Marcia Masulla, event creator and 2023 Unleashed chair.

While tickets are no longer available, people can still help support the cause by bidding for silent auction items here.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Williamson County Sheriff's Office responds to a road rage incident near I-840.
Road rage shooting investigation underway in Williamson County
Police are investigating an incident at the Kroger in Germantown.
Investigation underway after man opens fire in Nashville Kroger parking lot
Man facing child sex crimes in Hendersonville, police say
Former executive director of Full Count Ministries facing child sex crimes charges
Michelle Inman
Woman identified in cold case nearly 4 decades later, TBI searching for suspect(s)
Billion dollar Powerball drawing
Tennessee lottery player just misses winning $1 billion Powerball jackpot

Latest News

Big warm up next week
First Alert Forecast: More sunshine for the second half of the weekend
A police car.
Smithville man charged with 2nd-degree murder in connection to fatal shooting
NES to replace street lightbulbs with LED's
Aerial shot of APSU's campus.
Freshman football player at Austin Peay dies in rollover crash