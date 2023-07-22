Nashville Humane Association to host 13th annual Unleashed fundraiser

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - WSMV 4′s First Alert Chief Meteorologist Lisa Spencer will be joining the Nashville Humane Association’s (NHA) 13th Annual Unleashed: Dinner with your Dog.

According to NHA, Unleashed is one of their biggest fundraisers.

The fundraiser will be at 6 p.m. on Saturday, July 22 at the Loews Vanderbilt Hotel in midtown.

“We are so excited that it’s once again time to celebrate our Unleashed event ‚” said Laura Chavarria, Executive Director NHA. “The theme this year is MVP, and we are all looking forward to seeing all of the Most Valuable Pups on the runway with many local celebrity walkers, plus in the ballroom tail wagging the evening away with the other special MVP’s attending and supporting: Their Most Valuable Parents.”

At the event, there will be drinks, dinner and dessert. The event will also have a shelter pet runway show and live/silent auctions. Event attendees will also be able to take their own dog.

“This event was created as a unique fundraiser where attendees could not only support NHA, celebrate shelter pets, but share in the experience with their own pets. It is truly an event unlike any other,” said Marcia Masulla, event creator and 2023 Unleashed chair.

While tickets are no longer available, people can still help support the cause by bidding for silent auction items here.

