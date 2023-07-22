First Alert Forecast: More sunshine for the second half of the weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Fantastic summer-time weekend weather with another day of sunshine and bearable humidity. The heat really returns next week.

THROUGH MORNING:

Mostly clear with some areas of patchy fog forming overnight. The low will be in the mid 60s.

MORE WONDERFUL WEEKEND WEATHER:

Plenty of sunshine Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 80s. The humidity won’t be excessive. There shouldn’t be any problems for outdoor activities.

Big warm up next week (WSMV)

HEAT NEXT WEEK:

The heat returns next week along with a slight increase in humidity. Temperatures will climb back into the 90s. It should stay sunny to partly cloudy all next week. We cannot rule out a stray shower by the middle of the week with the daytime heating. No significant rain expected.

