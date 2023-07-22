First Alert Forecast: Nice and sunny all weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - It will be a beautiful weekend with plenty of sunshine, dry weather, and more bearable humidity.

This weekend is looking great! Plenty of sunshine and slightly cooler weather. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s both days with lower humidity. Along the Plateau, highs will only reach the 70s. A stray shower is possible there Saturday, but most won’t see any rain at all. There shouldn’t be any problems for outdoor activities.

We heat up again as we head into next week. Temperatures will climb back into the 90s. It should stay sunny to partly cloudy all next week. We can rule out a stray shower by the middle of the week with the daytime heating, but rain does not look to be an issue for the rest of the week.

