Fatal crash kills teen in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person died in a rollover crash Friday night on Briley Parkway, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Investigation showed the driver of a 2004 GMC Canyon was speeding while attempting to take Interstate 24 West to Clarksville exit. The vehicle then left the roadway and rolled before stopping in a grassy area.

The driver was identified as Jeremiah Collins, 18, who was pronounced dead at Skyline Medical Center.

Police said there were no signs of impairment.

