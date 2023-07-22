Fatal crash kills teen in Nashville

Police said the driver was attempting to exit the highway when he suddenly left the roadway.
Metro Nashville Police vehicle
Metro Nashville Police vehicle(MNPD)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 9:32 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person died in a rollover crash Friday night on Briley Parkway, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Investigation showed the driver of a 2004 GMC Canyon was speeding while attempting to take Interstate 24 West to Clarksville exit. The vehicle then left the roadway and rolled before stopping in a grassy area.

The driver was identified as Jeremiah Collins, 18, who was pronounced dead at Skyline Medical Center.

Police said there were no signs of impairment.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Williamson County Sheriff's Office responds to a road rage incident near I-840.
Road rage shooting investigation underway in Williamson County
Police are investigating an incident at the Kroger in Germantown.
Investigation underway after man opens fire in Nashville Kroger parking lot
Michelle Inman
Woman identified in cold case nearly 4 decades later, TBI searching for suspect(s)
Billion dollar Powerball drawing
Tennessee lottery player just misses winning $1 billion Powerball jackpot
Man facing child sex crimes in Hendersonville, police say
Former executive director of Full Count Ministries facing child sex crimes charges

Latest News

A contractor who has filed for bankruptcy is now being investigated by the TBI for possible...
Contractor could face criminal charges for unfinished work
Family and teammates of Latoria Mitchell attended a vigil in her memory at Hadley Park on...
Vigil held for woman shot by boyfriend at East Nashville apartment
TBI agents are investigating a shooting involving a Lebanon Police officer on Beard Avenue on...
TBI investigating homicide, officer-involved shooting in Lebanon
A Lebanon couple lost their engagement ring while at the hospital.
Lebanon family deals with losing twin son, engagement ring