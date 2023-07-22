Family of woman killed by teen in Nashville speaks

“I wanted the law to get him, and I want the law to get him with the highest punishment,” the victim’s mom said.
By Courtney Allen
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 8:16 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Last week, a south Nashville woman was killed just steps away from her home. Now, the Metro Nashville Police Department says a 15-year-old boy is responsible.

Genesis Garcia’s family is heartbroken after their only daughter was shot to death right outside of her home.

The 21-year-old was shot at her south Nashville apartment complex last week.

On Friday, Metro Police charged a 15-year-old for Garcia’s murder.

“I wanted the law to get him, and I want the law to get him with the highest punishment,” Garcia’s mom said. “I don’t understand why they put a bullet to her head.”

Police said it was all part of an attempted carjacking. Officers said Garcia was sitting in the passenger seat of a car with a friend when a group of men walked up and fired a single shot.

Garcia’s family said she wanted to become a pharmacist and travel the world before starting her own family one day.

“That was my only daughter,” her mom said. “She was my only child. She was filled with dreams and going places.”

The suspect is facing a criminal homicide charge in federal court.

