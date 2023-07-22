Contractor could face criminal charges for unfinished work

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A pool contractor at the center of a WSMV4 investigation could face criminal charges as he battles multiple lawsuits surrounding unfinished work across Middle Tennessee.

WSMV4 Investigates first reported the complaints surrounding Westco Contractors LLC and now has information on who is investigating the company and why.

Gene Hynok and Jon Allen were the two men who told WSMV4 Investigates about Randy Westerbeck, the owner of Westco.

They said they paid the company for pools that were never completed.

“I never could have imagined this,” Allen said.

Last month, Westerbeck announced he filed for bankruptcy and told WSMV4 Investigates where the money went.

“The money was spent on everything that related to the pool business from fuel cost to material cost to working on projects,” Westerbeck told WSMV4′s Courtney Allen in June.

Things don’t end there.

Now, at the request of the Robertson County District Attorney General’s Office, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating complaints of possible fraudulent activities – something Westerbeck denies.

In a statement, Westerbeck’s attorney said:

“There was no fraud. This is an unfortunate case of a business bankruptcy while work was in progress.”

Meanwhile, Westerbeck is also being investigated in Lawrence, Maury and Sumner counties, with the Sumner County District Attorney General’s office saying the contractor could be facing felony charges.

WSMV4 will be following the progress of those investigations and will let you know if criminal charges are filed.

Bankruptcy hearings for Westerbeck and his company began this week.

