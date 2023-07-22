Boat crashes into jetty on Cape Cod, teen girl found dead in water

Generic police lights
Generic police lights(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 8:05 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENNIS, Mass. (AP) — A 17-year-old girl has died in a boating accident on Cape Cod, state police said.

The boat crashed into a jetty at Sesuit Harbor in Dennis on Friday night, according to a statement from state police in Massachusetts.

The initial reports were that there were some injuries, and at least one occupant of the boat was missing.

The Coast Guard, the state Environmental Police, the Barnstable County Dive Team and the Sandwich Fire marine unit initiated a joint search effort and the girl’s body was recovered off Cold Storage Beach at about 11:30 p.m., the statement said.

Her name was not made public.

The Cape and Islands District Attorney’s Office as well as environmental and local police are investigating.

No other details were released.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Williamson County Sheriff's Office responds to a road rage incident near I-840.
Road rage shooting investigation underway in Williamson County
Police are investigating an incident at the Kroger in Germantown.
Investigation underway after man opens fire in Nashville Kroger parking lot
Michelle Inman
Woman identified in cold case nearly 4 decades later, TBI searching for suspect(s)
Billion dollar Powerball drawing
Tennessee lottery player just misses winning $1 billion Powerball jackpot
Man facing child sex crimes in Hendersonville, police say
Former executive director of Full Count Ministries facing child sex crimes charges

Latest News

A contractor who has filed for bankruptcy is now being investigated by the TBI for possible...
Contractor could face criminal charges for unfinished work
Family and teammates of Latoria Mitchell attended a vigil in her memory at Hadley Park on...
Vigil held for woman shot by boyfriend at East Nashville apartment
United States' Alex Morgan (13) and Savannah DeMelo (9) celebrate a goal by teammate Sophia...
Sophia Smith scores twice for US in 3-0 victory over Vietnam to open Women’s World Cup
FILE - A man pours cold water onto his head to cool off on a sweltering hot day in the...
Sick of hearing about record heat? Scientists say those numbers paint the story of a warming world