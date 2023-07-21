Wilson County commissioner charged with DUI

He also faces possession of a weapon while under the influence, DUI and violation of implied consent law.
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Wilson County commissioner is facing several charges, including driving under the influence and possession of a weapon while under the influence, according to the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office.

Kevin Costley, 54, was arrested on Thursday night by Mt. Juliet Police, according to Wilson County booking records.

Costley is the District 8 Commission in Wilson County; he’s also a softball coach and ISS teacher at Mt. Juliet High School.

He faces possession of a weapon while under the influence, DUI and violation of implied consent law. Costley was released from jail on Friday morning.

