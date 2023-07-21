Waitlist set to open for more affordable housing in Nashville

Signups begin July 26 at noon for the waitlist for Cayce Place.
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 6:21 PM CDT
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A waitlist for more affordable housing in Nashville is set to open near the end of July, according to the Metropolitan Development and Housing Agency (MDHA).

The agency says a waitlist for Cayce Place will open on a first-come, first-served basis from noon July 26 to 3 p.m. July 28. If anyone is currently on the waiting list you will need to reapply.

Cayce Place features one-, two-, three-, four- and five-bedroom apartments, and the leasing office can be found in East Nashville at 510 Summer Place.

“Applications will be accepted online only and can be submitted 24 hours a day during the open application period at www.nashville-mdha.org,” MHDA said.

“A new version of the MDHA website launched in June, and applicants can find the application by clicking the button on the large yellow banner at the top of the home page that says Apply Now for Housing or clicking Apply for Housing under the Renters tab on the home page during the open waiting list period. The application process remains the same and will take approximately 10 minutes to complete. Applicants will need to register a new username and password and have a valid email address. Once an application is submitted, applicants will receive an email confirming that the application was submitted successfully.”

