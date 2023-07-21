Vandy football receives 3rd-most first-place votes for SEC East in preseason media poll

Vandy also received as many votes as in-state rival Tennessee to become this season’s SEC champion.
Vanderbilt wide receiver Jayden McGowan (16) tosses the ball to an official after scoring a...
Vanderbilt wide receiver Jayden McGowan (16) tosses the ball to an official after scoring a touchdown ahead of Florida safety Jadarrius Perkins (27) in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)(Mark Humphrey | AP)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Can Vanderbilt go from worst to first? Some Southeastern Conference preseason media voters seem to believe so.

The results of the SEC preseason media poll have been released and voters gave the Commodores the third-most votes to win the SEC East in the 2023-24 season.

Vandy also received as many votes as in-state rival Tennessee to become this season’s SEC champion. The Commodores were last in the standings at the end of the 2022-23 season with a 2-7 conference record.

Texas A&M in the SEC West had the exact same record and the Aggies received one first-place vote for the SEC West and one vote to win the SEC.

Vandy did not have a player selected for any of the 2023 preseason Media Days All-SEC Team.

