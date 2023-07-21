Unusual discovery found inside Belmont column

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - So many of Belmont University’s buildings are really, really old.

So when architect David Minnigan began renovations at Freeman Hall, he knew he needed to take care.

“Freeman Hall was built in 1892,” Minnigan said. “So, there was a little bit of a surgical look at how the building needed to be taken apart so we could put it back together.”

The six forward facing columns were deemed unsafe and not structurally sound. In fact, inside four of them, they found rotted wood pillars, but when they peered into the last two, that’s when they made the discovery: history perfectly preserved.

Dave Puncochar, of Good Wood Nashville, said they might as well have been looking into a time capsule.

“I looked at it in the sun and I said, ‘oh my gosh! This is chestnut,’” Puncochar said.

It was American Chestnut. The trees went extinct back in the 1900s when they were wiped out by a worm.

“So, you can only find it in reclaimed, out of some other structure,” Puncochar said.

Puncochar and his team knew that’s exactly what they needed to do here. So, they built a 19-foot table, carefully crafted over the course of eight months and installed within a matter of minutes. The table now sits inside Belmont’s brand-new Jack C. Massey Center.

Once complete, it will be home to the university’s new innovation lab, where students and faculty will work to solve cultural and sociological problems.

“The building is really all about the future,” Minnigan said.

It’s a fitting fate for this piece of the past and a rare exception in a city where so much has been thrown away for the sake of the new.

“I feel like this honors this piece,” Puncochar said.

“And what happens at Belmont University and what happens at this table will change the future of Nashville as well,” Minnigan added.

