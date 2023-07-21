United Way to provide Nashville students 14,000 school supplies

More than 1,800 people, representing 75 teams, helped with the donations.
United Way Stuff the Bus 2023 event
United Way Stuff the Bus 2023 event(United Way of Greater Nashville)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 6:46 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - United Way of Greater Nashville announced that it will be providing 14,000 backpacks filled with school supplies to students in need.

In a release on Friday, the United Way, along with the Tennessee Titans, Piedmont Natural Gas, and MAPCO, the 15th annual Stuff the Bus school supply collection drive was a success.

“Going back to school can already be stressful for kids,” said Brian Hassett, president and CEO of United Way of Greater Nashville. “Stuff the Bus can help take some of that stress away by giving kids the resources they need to learn, create and grow. We’re giving families a sigh of relief, knowing their kids have the tools to learn new words, solve math problems, express their creativity and to start their year ready to succeed.”

More than 1,800 people, representing 75 teams, organized to purchase the supplies to fill the 14,000 backpacks. On July 18, over 200 volunteers gathered outside the Nissan Stadium to help donors drop off their supplies.

“We are extremely proud of the longstanding partnership with United Way of Greater Nashville. They work tirelessly to positively impact children and families in our community, and Stuff the Bus is a perfect example of that effort,” said Josh Corey, Titans senior director of marketing and social responsibility. “Our staff looks forward to joining forces with our Season Ticket Members, fans and community volunteers at this event each year with the hope of giving students across Middle Tennessee a great start to the upcoming school year.”

On Thursday, United Way posted to their Facebook that they are welcoming volunteers to sign up and help with the Big Backpack Giveaway in Williamson County from July 25 to the 29th. To sign up to help, click here.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Billion dollar Powerball drawing
Tennessee lottery player just misses winning $1 billion Powerball jackpot
Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell
Police unable to verify parts of Carlee Russell’s account from her disappearance
Preview: Over 60 retail, restaurant brands to open at Tanger Nashville this fall
Here’s a look at what Nashvillians can expect at Tanger Nashville set to open this fall
WSMV forecast
First Alert Weather Day: Strong storms cause wind damage and flooding
A man was killed in a shooting at the Berkley Hills apartments in Madison on Wednesday night.
Teenager found shot to death in Madison, police say

Latest News

Howard Jones Jr., age 70.
Missing Nashville man found, taken to local hospital
Silver Alert issued in Nashville
Hundreds of backpacks were collected and filled with school supplies for students around...
Crye-Leike donates backpacks filled with school supplies to nonprofit agency
Clarksville Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that involved a pedestrian on...
Clarksville Police investigating crash involving pedestrian on Providence Boulevard