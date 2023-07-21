United Way to provide Nashville students 14,000 school supplies

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - United Way of Greater Nashville announced that it will be providing 14,000 backpacks filled with school supplies to students in need.

In a release on Friday, the United Way, along with the Tennessee Titans, Piedmont Natural Gas, and MAPCO, the 15th annual Stuff the Bus school supply collection drive was a success.

“Going back to school can already be stressful for kids,” said Brian Hassett, president and CEO of United Way of Greater Nashville. “Stuff the Bus can help take some of that stress away by giving kids the resources they need to learn, create and grow. We’re giving families a sigh of relief, knowing their kids have the tools to learn new words, solve math problems, express their creativity and to start their year ready to succeed.”

More than 1,800 people, representing 75 teams, organized to purchase the supplies to fill the 14,000 backpacks. On July 18, over 200 volunteers gathered outside the Nissan Stadium to help donors drop off their supplies.

“We are extremely proud of the longstanding partnership with United Way of Greater Nashville. They work tirelessly to positively impact children and families in our community, and Stuff the Bus is a perfect example of that effort,” said Josh Corey, Titans senior director of marketing and social responsibility. “Our staff looks forward to joining forces with our Season Ticket Members, fans and community volunteers at this event each year with the hope of giving students across Middle Tennessee a great start to the upcoming school year.”

On Thursday, United Way posted to their Facebook that they are welcoming volunteers to sign up and help with the Big Backpack Giveaway in Williamson County from July 25 to the 29th. To sign up to help, click here.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.