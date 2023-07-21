Two suspects identified in July 4 murder at Nashville apartment complex

Video, witness statements and information from community members helped police identify suspects.
Metro Police have identified Jaylin Brown, left, and Raceme Crutcher as suspects in the July 4...
Metro Police have identified Jaylin Brown, left, and Raceme Crutcher as suspects in the July 4 murder of Etabo Malanda at the Fallbrook Apartments.(Metro Nashville Police Department)
By Chuck Morris
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police have identified two suspects, including a 17-year-old, wanted in connection with the murder of a teen at Fallbrook Apartments on July 4.

Police said Raceme L. Crutcher, 21, and Jaylin Brown, 17, are wanted for criminal homicide in the murder of 16-year-old Etabo Malanda.

Surveillance video, witness accounts and information provided by community members led to the identification of Crutcher and Brown as suspects. An arrest warrant charging Crutcher has been issued. A Juvenile Court arrest order charging Brown has also been issued.

Previous coverage
Teen killed, multiple guns recovered at East Nashville apartment
3 killed, 3 injured in Fourth of July shootings across Nashville

Police believe the motive is tied to an ongoing dispute between the parties.

Anyone seeing Crutcher or Brown, or knowing their whereabouts, is asked to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell
Police unable to verify parts of Carlee Russell’s account from her disappearance
Preview: Over 60 retail, restaurant brands to open at Tanger Nashville this fall
Here’s a look at what Nashvillians can expect at Tanger Nashville set to open this fall
Billion dollar Powerball drawing
Tennessee lottery player just misses winning $1 billion Powerball jackpot
WSMV forecast
First Alert Weather Day: Strong storms cause wind damage and flooding
Patricia Sylvester is accused of killing her 12-year-old son Esteban.
Shelbyville mom tied up 12-year-old son before strangling him to death, police say

Latest News

Family members of The Covenant School students formed two nonprofits to help keep students safe...
Covenant families start new nonprofits
Covenant School parents call for gun reform
Power lines
Storms causing power outages across Middle Tennessee
A tree fell onto a house in Hendersonville during Thursday afternoon's storms.
Strong storms topple trees, knock out power