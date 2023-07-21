Two suspects identified in July 4 murder at Nashville apartment complex

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police have identified two suspects, including a 17-year-old, wanted in connection with the murder of a teen at Fallbrook Apartments on July 4.

Police said Raceme L. Crutcher, 21, and Jaylin Brown, 17, are wanted for criminal homicide in the murder of 16-year-old Etabo Malanda.

Surveillance video, witness accounts and information provided by community members led to the identification of Crutcher and Brown as suspects. An arrest warrant charging Crutcher has been issued. A Juvenile Court arrest order charging Brown has also been issued.

Police believe the motive is tied to an ongoing dispute between the parties.

Anyone seeing Crutcher or Brown, or knowing their whereabouts, is asked to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.

