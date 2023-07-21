Tree companies busy clearing casualties of this week’s fierce storms

Tanksley Tree Service has received at least five calls in the past 24 hours for trees that have fallen on homes and businesses.
By Michael Warrick
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Widespread storms this week toppled dozens of trees across Middle Tennessee, and the aftermath has kept tree companies running.

Tanksley Tree Service said its gotten at least five calls in the past 24 hours for trees that have fallen on homes and businesses. WSMV4 caught up with workers as they made an emergency tree removal from a home in West Nashville.

“These storms that have been coming through are hitting a lot of areas,” Stephen Murray, with Tanksley Tree Service, said. “It’s been super busy, not just the past 48 hours, but since July 4.”

Fortunately, the roof on the West Nashville home shielded it from catastrophic damage. The guys at Tanksley said they expect to work through the weekend making all of the emergency tree removals that are necessary.

“[We] think of it as what if it was your house, so you kind of jump into that mode and you want to get out there as soon as you can, and get it off the house and let them get back to their normal life,” Murray said.

With another round of storms forecasted for Friday night, insurance professionals say if a tree falls on your home, evacuate the home, document the damage, and call your insurance company. If a tree damages your property, a standard homeowner’s insurance will cover it.

Issac Tanksley said the combination of over-saturated ground from rain and gusty winds can cause more trees to topple. By Friday evening, they had cleared trees from both a West Nashville business and home, before getting ready for more removals over the weekend.

“You feel good to get that pat of the back when you help them out, and you know you’ve took that big weight off their shoulders, it really does feel good,” Tanksley said.

