Teen boy charged in shooting death of woman at South Nashville apartment, police say

The teenager implicated himself during an interview with detectives, MNPD said.
Genesis Garcia, 21, was shot and killed in the parking lot of the Avery Apartments late...
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A teenage boy has been arrested for the mid-July murder of a woman at a South Nashville apartment complex, according to Metro Nashville Police.

MNPD detectives arrested 15-year-old Pablo Santos on Friday morning for the shooting death of 21-year-old Genesis Garcia, on Winthorne Drive.

Santos was identified as one of the suspects involved in the shooting and implicated himself during an interview with detectives, MNPD said.

Police say Garcia was killed during an attempted carjacking on July 12 and died at the scene. Santos is facing a criminal homicide charge in juvenile court.

MNPD said their investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

