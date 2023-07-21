Road rage investigation underway in Williamson County

It’s unclear what led up to the incident at this time or whether anyone was hurt.
Danville Police are investigating a shooting
Danville Police are investigating a shooting(MGN)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARRINGTON, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a road rage incident off Interstate 840.

According to the sheriff’s office, the eastbound ramp to Interstate 840 from Horton Highway is temporarily closed as deputies investigate.

It’s unclear what led up to the incident at this time or whether anyone was hurt.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Billion dollar Powerball drawing
Tennessee lottery player just misses winning $1 billion Powerball jackpot
Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell
Police unable to verify parts of Carlee Russell’s account from her disappearance
Preview: Over 60 retail, restaurant brands to open at Tanger Nashville this fall
Here’s a look at what Nashvillians can expect at Tanger Nashville set to open this fall
WSMV forecast
First Alert Weather Day: Strong storms cause wind damage and flooding
A man was killed in a shooting at the Berkley Hills apartments in Madison on Wednesday night.
Teenager found shot to death in Madison, police say

Latest News

Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 9:00 P.M.
First Alert Forecast: Some storms this afternoon/evening
Wilson Co. commissioner charged with DUI, possession of weapon, police say
Wilson County commissioner charged with DUI
K9 'Power' sniffs out 27 pounds of marijuana at BNA
A rendering released by the Titans of what the team's new stadium could look like.
Metro Sports Authority approves $760 million in bonds for new Titans stadium