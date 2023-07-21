Report: Arena Football League to return to Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Nashville could once again be the home to an Arena Football League team, according to reports.

The Arena Football League announced Tennessee will be home to one of the first 16 teams in the relaunched Arena Football League (AFL). A recent report from Sports Illustrated names Nashville as the team’s home city.

The AFL announced in February its relaunch under new leadership with plans to formally return to the field in 2024. The league will resume operations under the stewardship of investment group F1 Sports & Entertainment, which purchased the rights to the AFL in January 2022, according to an AFL media release.

Beyond Nashville, the AFL is expected to launch teams in Minnesota, Louisiana, Ohio, Oregon, Washington, West Texas, Orlando and Tallahassee, Florida, and St. Louis, Missouri, according to a tweet from the league.

Nashville is not a stranger to the AFL. The Nashville Kats played in the league from 1997 to 2001 and from 2005 to 2007.

AFL games are played indoors and on a field that’s 50 yards long. It’s unknown where the new team will play, but the Kats played their games at Bridgestone Arena.

