Report: Arena Football League to return to Nashville

The Arena Football League announced Tennessee will be home to one of the first 16 teams in the relaunched Arena Football League (AFL).
FILE - In this June 27, 2004 file photo, the San Jose Sabercats and the Arizona Rattlers take...
FILE - In this June 27, 2004 file photo, the San Jose Sabercats and the Arizona Rattlers take the field for the start of the ArenaBowl XVIII in Phoenix. The Arena Football League is hoping to relaunch in 2024. (AP Photo/David Kadlubowski, File)(David Kadlubowski | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 9:48 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Nashville could once again be the home to an Arena Football League team, according to reports.

The Arena Football League announced Tennessee will be home to one of the first 16 teams in the relaunched Arena Football League (AFL). A recent report from Sports Illustrated names Nashville as the team’s home city.

The AFL announced in February its relaunch under new leadership with plans to formally return to the field in 2024. The league will resume operations under the stewardship of investment group F1 Sports & Entertainment, which purchased the rights to the AFL in January 2022, according to an AFL media release.

Beyond Nashville, the AFL is expected to launch teams in Minnesota, Louisiana, Ohio, Oregon, Washington, West Texas, Orlando and Tallahassee, Florida, and St. Louis, Missouri, according to a tweet from the league.

Nashville is not a stranger to the AFL. The Nashville Kats played in the league from 1997 to 2001 and from 2005 to 2007.

AFL games are played indoors and on a field that’s 50 yards long. It’s unknown where the new team will play, but the Kats played their games at Bridgestone Arena.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Billion dollar Powerball drawing
Tennessee lottery player just misses winning $1 billion Powerball jackpot
Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell
Police unable to verify parts of Carlee Russell’s account from her disappearance
Preview: Over 60 retail, restaurant brands to open at Tanger Nashville this fall
Here’s a look at what Nashvillians can expect at Tanger Nashville set to open this fall
WSMV forecast
First Alert Weather Day: Strong storms cause wind damage and flooding
A man was killed in a shooting at the Berkley Hills apartments in Madison on Wednesday night.
Teenager found shot to death in Madison, police say

Latest News

Michelle Inman
Woman identified in cold case nearly 4 decades later, TBI searching for suspect(s)
Hendersonville continues to deal with storm damage, multiple power poles need replacing
Hendersonville continues to deal with storm damage, multiple power poles need replacing
Genesis Garcia, 21, was shot and killed in the parking lot of the Avery Apartments late...
Teen boy charged in shooting death of woman at South Nashville apartment, police say
The driver of a school bus was injured in a crash involving a pickup truck in South Nashville.
Pickup truck crashes into school bus in South Nashville