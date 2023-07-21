Pickup truck crashes into school bus in South Nashville
The crash occurred on East Thompson Lane early Friday morning.
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 8:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a crash involving a large pickup truck and a school bus in South Nashville.
According to police at the scene, a Ford pickup truck ran a red light and crashed into the side of a school bus on East Thompson Lane around 6:40 a.m.
The driver of the Intrepid College Prep bus was injured in the crash and transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. There was one passenger on the bus that was unharmed, according to officers.
MNPD is investigating the crash.
Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.