Pickup truck crashes into school bus in South Nashville

The crash occurred on East Thompson Lane early Friday morning.
The school bus driver was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
By Tony Garcia
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 8:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a crash involving a large pickup truck and a school bus in South Nashville.

According to police at the scene, a Ford pickup truck ran a red light and crashed into the side of a school bus on East Thompson Lane around 6:40 a.m.

The driver of the Intrepid College Prep bus was injured in the crash and transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. There was one passenger on the bus that was unharmed, according to officers.

MNPD is investigating the crash.

A pickup truck crashed into a school bus on E. Thompson Lane early Friday morning.
A pickup truck crashed into a school bus on E. Thompson Lane early Friday morning.(WSMV)

