Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in Clarksville

Police said the woman was hit by a vehicle late Thursday night on Providence Blvd.
A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on Providence Boulevard near Red River Bridge on Thursday night.
By Chuck Morris
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 5:11 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The woman who was struck by a vehicle on Providence Blvd. Thursday night died from her injuries, according to the Clarksville Police Department.

CPD said a single vehicle struck a woman just before 10 p.m. on Providence Boulevard near Red River Bridge. The pedestrian, who was not identified, was transported to Tennova Healthcare, where she later died.

The Clarksville Police crash unit continues to investigate the crash.

Anyone with information or video footage is asked to contact CPD at 931-648-0656.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Billion dollar Powerball drawing
Tennessee lottery player just misses winning $1 billion Powerball jackpot
Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell
Police unable to verify parts of Carlee Russell’s account from her disappearance
Preview: Over 60 retail, restaurant brands to open at Tanger Nashville this fall
Here’s a look at what Nashvillians can expect at Tanger Nashville set to open this fall
WSMV forecast
First Alert Weather Day: Strong storms cause wind damage and flooding
A man was killed in a shooting at the Berkley Hills apartments in Madison on Wednesday night.
Teenager found shot to death in Madison, police say

Latest News

The driver of a school bus was injured in a crash involving a pickup truck in South Nashville.
Pickup truck crashes into school bus in South Nashville
Pickup crashes into school bus in South Nashville
Howard Jones Jr., age 70.
Missing Nashville man found, taken to local hospital
United Way Stuff the Bus 2023 event
United Way to provide Nashville students 14,000 school supplies