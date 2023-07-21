Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The woman who was struck by a vehicle on Providence Blvd. Thursday night died from her injuries, according to the Clarksville Police Department.

CPD said a single vehicle struck a woman just before 10 p.m. on Providence Boulevard near Red River Bridge. The pedestrian, who was not identified, was transported to Tennova Healthcare, where she later died.

The Clarksville Police crash unit continues to investigate the crash.

Anyone with information or video footage is asked to contact CPD at 931-648-0656.

