Motorcyclist dies weeks after crash in Murfreesboro, police say

Police say the crash occurred on June 30 at the intersection of Veterans Parkway and Armstrong Valley Road.
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A motorcyclist has died weeks after a crash in Murfreesboro, according to Murfreesboro Police.

Police say the crash occurred on June 30 at the intersection of Veterans Parkway and Armstrong Valley Road.

The motorcyclist has been identified as 54-year-old Richard Coe. Coe succumbed to his injuries on Thursday, July 20, according to police.

