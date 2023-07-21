Missing Nashville man found, taken to local hospital

Howard Jones Jr. was found in Robertson County and hospitalized there.
Howard Jones Jr., age 70.
Howard Jones Jr., age 70.(TBI)
By Tony Garcia and Danica Sauter
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 4:38 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police reported that a man reported missing out of East Nashville was found in Robertson County.

Metro Nashville Police reported that 70-year-old Howard Jones Jr. had driven to Robertson County, where he was found. Jones was hospitalized after experiencing medical issues.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for Jones after he left his East Nashville home in his gray Toyota Rav4 and did not return. A neighbor reported seeing Jones before he left and feared he may have experienced a medical issue, according to MNPD.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Billion dollar Powerball drawing
Tennessee lottery player just misses winning $1 billion Powerball jackpot
Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell
Police unable to verify parts of Carlee Russell’s account from her disappearance
Preview: Over 60 retail, restaurant brands to open at Tanger Nashville this fall
Here’s a look at what Nashvillians can expect at Tanger Nashville set to open this fall
WSMV forecast
First Alert Weather Day: Strong storms cause wind damage and flooding
A man was killed in a shooting at the Berkley Hills apartments in Madison on Wednesday night.
Teenager found shot to death in Madison, police say

Latest News

United Way Stuff the Bus 2023 event
United Way to provide Nashville students 14,000 school supplies
Silver Alert issued in Nashville
Hundreds of backpacks were collected and filled with school supplies for students around...
Crye-Leike donates backpacks filled with school supplies to nonprofit agency
Clarksville Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that involved a pedestrian on...
Clarksville Police investigating crash involving pedestrian on Providence Boulevard