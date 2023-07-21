Metro Sports Authority approves $760 million in bonds for new Titans stadium

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Metro Nashville Sports Authority agreed Thursday to issue $760 million in revenue bonds to build the new Tennessee Titans stadium.

The bonds were approved to go toward the stadium’s cost months after Metro Nashville Council approved the stadium and plans to build the stadium on Nashville’s East Bank on April 26. The Metro Nashville Sports Authority, which owns both the current and new stadium, unanimously approved the new stadium agreement April 4.

The stadium’s total price tag comes in at about $2.2 billion. Early plans for the stadium showed it will be an enclosed dome without a retractable roof. However, the roof will be translucent, and the stadium will have a glass side wall that can be opened.

The Tennessee Titans have released renderings of what the team's new stadium could look like. (Tennessee Titans)

Naming rights have not yet been determined, but the stadium will be able to hold about 60,000 fans, just under 10,000 fewer than Nissan Stadium. The Titans will play on turf rather than grass.

The decision to build a new stadium came after a consulting group found that renovating and maintaining Nissan Stadium would cost between $1.75 billion and $1.95 billion over the remaining 17 years of the current stadium’s lease. This would require the use of local taxpayer dollars, so building a new stadium instead made sense, officials said.

“This new stadium proposal protects Metro taxpayers by not spending a single dollar that could be spent elsewhere on our core priorities like education and public safety,” Mayor John Cooper said. “Doing nothing was not a legal option for us, and renovating the current stadium proved to be financially irresponsible, so we are proposing a new stadium paid for by the team, the state, tourists and spending around the stadium – not by your family.”

According to a media release from Cooper’s office, $840 million for the new stadium will come from the Titans, NFL and personal seat license sales.

The state legislature will provide a one-time contribution of $500 million. The remaining $760 million comes from the revenue bonds issued by the Metro Sports Authority to be repaid through different revenue streams, like a new 1% hotel tax and sales taxes collected at the new stadium and its campus.

The Titans announced that TVS, which worked on Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz stadium, will serve as Architect of Record for the new stadium project.

Groundbreaking on the new stadium is slated to begin in early-to-mid 2024, following the 2023-24 NFL season. The facility is anticipated to open in 2027.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.