Man facing child sex crimes charges in Hendersonville, police say

Police say they began investigating 40-year-old Jacob R. Oldham on July 15.
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man is facing child sex crimes charges following an investigation by the Hendersonville Police Department.

Police say they began investigating 40-year-old Jacob R. Oldham on July 15. Now, he’s been arrested and charged with two counts of soliciting sexual exploitation of a minor.

Oldham is set to appear in Sumner County General Sessions Court on Aug. 4.

Hendersonville Police are asking for anyone with information on this case or the criminal activities of Oldham to contact Detective Chambers at 615-264-5303 or Crime Stoppers at 615-594-4113.

