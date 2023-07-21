K9 sniffs out 27 pounds of marijuana at BNA

By Caleb Wethington
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Kentucky woman is facing felony drug charges after police found 27 pounds of marijuana in her suitcase at Nashville International Airport, according to an arrest report.

Police K9 Power guided his handler to the suitcase of Kasey Lee Mcclain, who was flying in from Los Angeles, which was locked by a zip tie, the report said.

Mcclain gave consent to officers to search her suitcase and they found 22 bundles of vacuum-sealed bags wrapped in bed sheets with all of the marijuana, police said. The arrest report states the sheets were wet from an odor-eliminating substance such as Febreze.

She had no personal bag or carry-on and only had her driver’s license, phone, and boarding pass in her possession. Mcclain is facing a felony charge of possession with intent to distribute.

