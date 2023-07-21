Investigation underway after man opens fire in Nashville Kroger parking lot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville officers are investigating an incident at the Kroger in Germantown.

Officers responded at about 3:30 p.m. to 800 Monroe St. in reference to a shots-fired call, according to dispatch records. Police said Friday afternoon a black SUV pulled up in the parking lot and started firing with a rifle at a man on foot.

The man on foot was able to return fire with a pistol, police said. It’s unclear what the men were fighting about.

Police recovered shell segments from a rifle and pistol at the scene.

“It’s troubling that people would come to a parking lot and carry out their dispute,” MNPD spokesman Don Aaron said.

No shots were fired inside the store, according to Aaron. The investigation is ongoing.

