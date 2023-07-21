Hendersonville continues to deal with storm damage, multiple power poles need replacing

This area is recovering from significant damage with multiple polls in need of replacement, according to the city.
Severe storms caused damage throughout Middle Tennessee on Thursday afternoon.
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Hendersonville is continuing to deal with storm damage from Thursday’s severe weather, according to a release from the city.

The city says Sanders Ferry Road remains closed due to downed power polls. The public is asked to use Imperial Drive as a detour route.

“NES worked there until early this morning and will be working again today. Please be patient and use caution when traveling around Sanders Ferry Rd,” the city of Hendersonville said.

Nashville Electric Service will have crews working across Hendersonville to repair downed lines.

Morning update: Sanders Ferry Rd is still closed. Please use Imperial Dr as a detour route. This area had significant...

Posted by City of Hendersonville, TN on Friday, July 21, 2023

