Funeral arrangements set for fallen Memphis Fire Lieutenant Jeffrey Norman

Lieutenant Jeffrey Norman
Lieutenant Jeffrey Norman(Memphis Fire Department)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Fire Department has announced funeral arrangements for Lieutenant Jeffrey Norman.

A public visitation will take place Tuesday, July 25, between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. at Bellevue Baptist Church, located at 2000 Appling Road.

The funeral service will take place Wednesday, July 26, at 11 a.m., also at Bellevue.

A “Sea of Red” processional will take place Sunday, July 23.

The procession will begin at 8:15 p.m. Sunday at the Mid-South Coliseum located at 996 Early Maxwell Boulevard and end at Fire Station No. 10.

The lineup will begin at 7:15 p.m.

Fire companies are to enter off Southern Avenue. Fire and Law enforcement vehicles only.

No private vehicles are allowed.

MFD officials say Lt. Norman, along with three other firefighters, became trapped inside a home during an arson fire in South Memphis on Tuesday night.

Lt. Norman did not survive. One firefighter remains hospitalized; the other two have since been released.

Investigators have since determined the fire was started in a dumpster in front of the home’s carport.

A $10,000 reward is being offered to find the person responsible for setting the deadly fire.

