First Alert Forecast: Some storms this afternoon/evening

By Lisa Spencer
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for several far southern Middle Tennessee counties until 9:00 P.M. Storms could produce gusty winds over 60 mph in those areas.

Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 9:00 P.M.
Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 9:00 P.M.(none)

Have weather pictures or videos? Share them here.

THROUGH MORNING:

Some storms have already developed across the southern half of the Midstate. A few could be strong with heavy downpours and gusty wind, along with a lot of thunder and lightning. Rain should wrap up later tonight after sunset for most. Temperatures fall to the mid 60s overnight.

WONDERFUL WEEKEND WEATHER:

This weekend is looking great! Plenty of sunshine and slightly cooler weather. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s both days with lower humidity. A stray shower is possible Saturday but most won’t see any rain. There shouldn’t be any problems for outdoor activities.

HEAT NEXT WEEK:

We heat up again as we head into next week. Temperatures will climb back into the 90s. It should stay sunny to partly cloudy all next week. We can rule out a stray shower by the middle of the week with the daytime heating.

Download the WSMV 4 First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android. Our team of meteorologists will send alerts to your phone about conditions headed your way. They also share custom videos about the weather where you live.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Billion dollar Powerball drawing
Tennessee lottery player just misses winning $1 billion Powerball jackpot
Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell
Police unable to verify parts of Carlee Russell’s account from her disappearance
Preview: Over 60 retail, restaurant brands to open at Tanger Nashville this fall
Here’s a look at what Nashvillians can expect at Tanger Nashville set to open this fall
WSMV forecast
First Alert Weather Day: Strong storms cause wind damage and flooding
A man was killed in a shooting at the Berkley Hills apartments in Madison on Wednesday night.
Teenager found shot to death in Madison, police say

Latest News

WSMV forecast
First Alert Forecast: Calming for the weekend!
WSMV heat index
Friday afternoon First Alert forecast
WSMV forecast
Friday morning First Alert forecast
More severe storms are possible across southern Middle Tennessee.
First Alert Forecast: Another round of thunderstorms overnight