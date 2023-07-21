First Alert Forecast: Some storms this afternoon/evening

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for several far southern Middle Tennessee counties until 9:00 P.M. Storms could produce gusty winds over 60 mph in those areas.

THROUGH MORNING:

Some storms have already developed across the southern half of the Midstate. A few could be strong with heavy downpours and gusty wind, along with a lot of thunder and lightning. Rain should wrap up later tonight after sunset for most. Temperatures fall to the mid 60s overnight.

WONDERFUL WEEKEND WEATHER:

This weekend is looking great! Plenty of sunshine and slightly cooler weather. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s both days with lower humidity. A stray shower is possible Saturday but most won’t see any rain. There shouldn’t be any problems for outdoor activities.

HEAT NEXT WEEK:

We heat up again as we head into next week. Temperatures will climb back into the 90s. It should stay sunny to partly cloudy all next week. We can rule out a stray shower by the middle of the week with the daytime heating.

